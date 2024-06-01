Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Declines By 20.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 115,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
