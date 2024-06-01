Short Interest in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Declines By 20.0%

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQJG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQJG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 17.54% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

