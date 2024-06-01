Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Decreases By 19.4%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

MGYR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 2,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

