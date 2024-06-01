Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Drops By 17.6%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Materialise by 48.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Materialise has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading

