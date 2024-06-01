Short Interest in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Decreases By 18.9%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

MIR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,999. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.81. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 121.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $122,546,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.