Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declines By 20.3%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 223,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.