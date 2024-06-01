Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declines By 20.3%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 223,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 443,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

