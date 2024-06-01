Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Drops By 18.1%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

