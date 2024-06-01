Short Interest in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Drops By 19.7%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Oil States International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. 2,576,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 2.63.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OIS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 179,186 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 956,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 204,298 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oil States International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oil States International by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 171,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

