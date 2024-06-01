Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Decreases By 18.2%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,745,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 2,132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,490.2 days.

Piaggio & C. Price Performance

Shares of PIAGF stock remained flat at C$3.10 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.11. Piaggio & C. has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$4.20.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

