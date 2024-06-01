Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Decreases By 18.1%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.83 million, a P/E ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 914.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.