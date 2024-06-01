Short Interest in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Increases By 58.1%

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.58. 2,797,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 364,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 129,339 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

