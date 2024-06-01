Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Increases By 29.6%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FEPI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 134,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.1613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.10%.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

