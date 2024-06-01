Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Rises By 39.1%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sentage Stock Performance

Sentage stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

