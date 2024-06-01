Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Rises By 39.1%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sentage Stock Performance
Sentage stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.45.
Sentage Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sentage
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.