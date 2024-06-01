Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Expands By 48.1%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$48.76 during trading on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 1 year low of C$48.26 and a 1 year high of C$48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.64.

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

