Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Expands By 48.1%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$48.76 during trading on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 1 year low of C$48.26 and a 1 year high of C$48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.64.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
