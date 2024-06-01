Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Grows By 48.7%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SoftBank Trading Up 0.7 %
SOBKY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 104,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,031. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.
About SoftBank
