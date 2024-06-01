Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Grows By 48.7%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SoftBank Trading Up 0.7 %

SOBKY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 104,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,031. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Get SoftBank alerts:

About SoftBank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.