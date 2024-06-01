Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Declines By 21.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.3 %

SOUNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 22,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

