Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Declines By 21.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.3 %
SOUNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 22,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
