Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Drops By 20.5%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

STC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 153,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

