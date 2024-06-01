Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Decreases By 19.2%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 over the last quarter.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sunoco by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 219,482 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 781,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,660. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.876 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.