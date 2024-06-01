Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Declines By 29.2%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of TOKCF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
