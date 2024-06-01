Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Increases By 22.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 732.2 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

TSRYF stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

