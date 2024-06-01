Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Shares Down 0.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €53.34 ($57.98) and last traded at €53.46 ($58.11). 394,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.70 ($58.37).

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is €53.60 and its 200 day moving average is €53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.38.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

