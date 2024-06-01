Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

SIMO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 320,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,216. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

