Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.31. 2,376,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

