SingularityNET Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $886.19 million and $51.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,743,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.89249796 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $81,966,078.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

