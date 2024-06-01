Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,748,200 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 37,411,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 16.1 %
OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
