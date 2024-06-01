Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,748,200 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 37,411,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Up 16.1 %

OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

