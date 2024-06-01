SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $159,770.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,041 shares in the company, valued at $11,705,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48.

SiTime Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $121.82 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiTime by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 162.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.