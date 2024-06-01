SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 102,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $896.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.10. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

