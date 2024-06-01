SmarDex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.29 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmarDex has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $158.29 million and $1.19 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.0188806 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $1,285,738.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

