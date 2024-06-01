Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Anne McDonald Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) insider Anne McDonald purchased 4,000 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.14 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of A$32,560.00 ($21,706.67).

Smartgroup Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.65.

Smartgroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous Final dividend of $0.29. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The Outsourced Administration segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

