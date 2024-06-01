Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
SDXOF remained flat at $84.25 on Friday. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.
About Sodexo
