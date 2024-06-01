Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.03) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.57).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,964.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,755 ($22.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,610.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,470.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,642.86%.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.22), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($707,598.98). 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

