Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.3 days.

Solvay Stock Up 0.8 %

SVYSF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987. Solvay has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.