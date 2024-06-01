Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in May

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMPNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,597. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.51. Sompo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

