Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 968,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

