Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of SO stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. Southern has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 130,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

