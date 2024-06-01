SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 537,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,924. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

