Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

