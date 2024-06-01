Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

