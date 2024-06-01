Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises about 14.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 1.91% of Southwestern Energy worth $137,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 16,020,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,690,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

