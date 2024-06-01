SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of HYBL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 155,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile
