SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYBL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 155,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.