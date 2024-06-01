SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (BATS:MBNE)

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF
