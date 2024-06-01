SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

MBND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.