SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
MBND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
