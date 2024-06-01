SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.05 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.