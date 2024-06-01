SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.05 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Dividend History for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

