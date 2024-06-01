Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.