Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $137.57 million and $2.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,655.19 or 0.99989837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00114191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03587013 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,654,044.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.