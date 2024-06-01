Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in May

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

STPGF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

