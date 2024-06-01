Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in May

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
STPGF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
