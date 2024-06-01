Stilwell Value LLC Purchases New Shares in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Central Plains Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Central Plains Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 1,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Central Plains Bancshares Profile

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

