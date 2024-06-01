StockNews.com Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Sell

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. Banner has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Banner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

