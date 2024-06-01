StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get 2U alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TWOU

2U Price Performance

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. 2U has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.