StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 9.2 %
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.