StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.95. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

